Tottenham report: Antonio Conte wants his very own N’Golo Kante – and he’ll cost just £17m

Tottenham are considering a move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer, according to reports.

Spurs’ hopes of keeping hold of Antonio Conte for another season may depend on whether or not they finish in the top four.

Conte’s side trail Arsenal by four points ahead of Thursday’s crunch north London derby.

However, the Italian could be persuaded to stay if Tottenham miss out on Champions League football as long as he is confident there will be money to spend in the summer transfer market.

A report by Jeunes Footeux states that Spurs could submit an offer for Gueye at the end of the campaign.

The Senegal international only has a year left to run on his contract at PSG, who could be willing to listen to offers for him in the coming months.

The Ligue 1 champions are the favourites to sign Paul Pogba this summer, so they may have to let a midfielder go in order to make space for the Manchester United man.

Gueye is not a guaranteed starter at the Parc des Princes, having been selected in the XI for only 18 of their 36 Ligue 1 matches this term.

The former Everton man earned a reputation as one of the best players outside the big six clubs during his time in the Premier League.

And Tottenham are interested in bringing him back to the English game ahead of next season.

Conte won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2016/17, with N’Golo Kante among their top performers that year.

Gueye has been likened to Kante in the past and the Tottenham boss may have earmarked him for a similar role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

PSG are said to value Gueye, who has won two Ligue 1 titles at the Parc des Princes, at around £17m.

