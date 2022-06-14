Tottenham report: Spurs close to third summer signing after agreeing £25m deal

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing midfielder Yves Bissouma after agreeing a £25 million deal with Brighton, say reports.

Spurs are getting business done early in the summer transfer window, having already added Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster to the squad on free transfers.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), signing number three could be confirmed shortly, as a deal worth around £25m has been agreed and personal terms aren’t expected to be a problem.

(Image credit: PA)

Bissouma is about to enter the final year of his Brighton contract following four successful years on the south coast, and he will have a medical this week before joining Spurs.

The report also points out that Bissouma is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation; he was arrested under suspicion of sexual assault in October 2021, but was released under investigation.

It's likely to be a busy summer for Spurs, who have qualified for the Champions League and want to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad accordingly.

(Image credit: Getty)

Two defenders, a midfield playmaker and a forward remain on the shopping list after Bissouma’s move is completed, with Christian Eriksen and Richarlison among the names being linked.

Defensive midfielder Bissouma, a Mali international, made 26 appearances for Graham Potter’s side in 2021/22 as they finished ninth.

The 25-year-old established himself as a first-team regular following his arrival from Lille in 2018, scoring six goals in 124 appearances in all competitions.