Tottenham report: Juventus attacker to become Antonio Conte's first signing

Tottenham are looking to bring Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski to north London as Antonio Conte's first signing.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, which claims that the Old Lady are looking to shift the Swede following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic. Tottenham were also in for Vlahovic at one stage, too, with former Juve boss Conte having stressed the importance of new arrivals if the Lilywhites are to compete.

The report states that the move for Kulusevski is likely to be a deal could be a loan with an option or obligation to buy, since the attacker has three years left on his current contract.

This isn't the first time Kulusevski has been linked with Conte, either.

Spurs director Fabio Paratici was the Juventus chief who sanctioned the deal for Kulusevski, when he made his move from Atalanta in 2020. While manager of Inter Milan, Conte was apparently interested in bringing the player to the San Siro, too.

A left-footed attacker, it's likely that Kulusevski could play on the right of Conte's front three, with Harry Kane centrally and Son Heung-min on the left. The 21-year-old could also play as a midfielder or potentially as a no.10 or false nine, giving the Italian plenty of options from just the one profile.

Spurs are still working to shift Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli before Monday's deadline.

