Tottenham report: Spurs winning the race to land 'the next Eden Hazard'

Tottenham are leading the race for a highly-coveted youngster compared to Real Madrid and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Lewis Keane-Potter of Hull City has dazzled in the Championship this season with many suggesting he could well follow the same path as Jarrod Bowen from the KC Stadium to the Premier League. The 20-year-old was first compared to Hazard by Hull City youth coach Craig Fagan and has been in electric form – even performing against Everton in the FA Cup this month.

Now, reports claim that Spurs could well be in pole position for the youngster's signature, with Antonio Conte looking for reinforcements this month.

The Athletic have claimed that Brentford have already been knocked back for the starlet, too. Apparently, the Bees offered £8m in the summer transfer window but pulled out of any deal when Hull asked for £12m.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this January.

Fans are growing nervous as the only business during the winter appears to be a drawn-out saga for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore. There has been talk that Porto star Luis Diaz has been bid for too – but so far, no one has been confirmed in north London.

The Lilywhites are also hoping to get rid of the likes of Dele Alli, Giovanni Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele before the window slams shut on Monday.

