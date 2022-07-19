Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a contract until 2027.

Right-back Spence becomes the sixth player to join Spurs this summer to continue the club’s spending spree.

The deal is worth an initial £12.5million but could rise to £20million due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

It's official ✅— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 19, 2022 See more

Since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions League football on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign, Tottenham have changed tack in the transfer window and moved fast to put together a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts for the upcoming season.

The addition of Spence follows earlier moves for Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

London-born Spence has long been on Spurs’ radar and attracted plenty of interest after a successful loan spell with Nottingham Forest, where he helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League and played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old came through Fulham’s academy before he moved to Middlesbrough in 2018 but saw his time on Teesside disrupted by the club’s lack of managerial stability.



(opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Spence was signed by Boro during Tony Pulis’ tenure but earned his first consistent run under the stewardship of ex-Tottenham centre-back Jonathan Woodgate, who would be sacked after a year in the summer of 2020.

Next manager Neil Warnock used the versatile defender regularly during the 2020-21 campaign but let him move on and sign for Forest on a temporary basis last season.

Spence’s form at the City Ground earned him England Under-21 recognition in March and he made 46 appearances, scoring three goals to help his loan club go up via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in May.

While Forest were among the sides interested in the youngster, he has sealed a move to Tottenham with old team Middlesbrough making a handsome profit.