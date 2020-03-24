Tottenham striker Harry Kane fit to return when Premier League resumes

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is on course to be fit when the Premier League resumes.

The England captain has been out with a hamstring injury suffered on New Year’s Day, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic has worked in his favour.

There will be no games before April 30 and Premier League clubs are set to meet next week to discuss the situation further.

By the time the season does restart, whenever that might be, Spurs will have Kane available.

“I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks.

Kane had just resumed outdoor training when the season ground to a halt (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

It is a big boost for Spurs who were suffering without another striker in his absence, crashing out of the FA Cup and Champions League just before the season ground to a halt.

If the season does pick up where it left off, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will now have the firepower to help his side try and get back in the Champions League.

“It’s such a strange situation, no one has been in this situation before,” Kane added.

“Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can.

“We’ll just have to wait and see.

“My family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be all right.”