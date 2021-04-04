Tottenham transfer news: Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Harry Winks

Atletico Madrid are reportedly among a number of Spanish clubs interested in Tottenham’s Harry Winks.

Winks has seen his playing time limited under Jose Mourinho and has started only seven games in the Premier League this season.

Most of the 25-year-old’s minutes have come in the Europa League, which Spurs were surprisingly knocked out of by Dinamo Zagreb last month.

According to Sky Sports, Atletico enquired about Winks last year and could be minded to make an approach this summer.

Winks admitted back in November that his situation at Spurs was “difficult” and would affect his England chances. He wasn’t included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the recent World Cup 2022 qualifying wins over San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Despite has lack of action, Jose Mourinho firmly rebuffed suggestions of Winks going out on loan in January, when Valencia boss Javi Gracia reportedly wanted to take the midfielder to the Mestalla.

While Spurs consider Winks, who is contracted until 2024, a valuable asset, he doesn’t slot naturally into Mourinho’s system and a move away may be his best option should the Portuguese remain in charge next season.

Winks wouldn’t be the first to swap Spurs for Atletico; fellow England international Kieran Trippier made the move from North London to the Spanish capital two years ago.

