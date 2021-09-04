Tottenham transfer news: Emerson Royal admits disappointment at Barcelona sale

Tottenham new boy Emerson Royal had admitted he is disappointed to have been sold by Barcelona this summer.

Spurs completed the signing of the Brazil international for a fee of £26m at the end of August.

That move came just two months after Barcelona took up their option to buy Emerson from Real Betis for £8m.

The 22-year-old made three appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga before a deadline-day transfer to north London.

And the right-back admits that he feels "hurt" by being sold by Barcelona almost immediately.

"I thought that the club wanted me to stay. I played the Sunday as a starter, they day after I woke up and I went to training relaxed," he told Marca.

"There I already started to see that there were many things happening, that Tottenham spoke with Barcelona, that they had almost done it.

"I didn’t understand anything that was happening because I didn’t know anything.

"By the afternoon, the club called me because they wanted to speak with me and there they told me they wanted to sell.

"I met with the directors of the club. They started to tell me that the situation of the club wasn’t good, that I came in a complicated time and that for that reason it was better to sell.

"I repeated my intention to stay because I had a dream of playing here and contribute to Barcelona. I know that in my best form I was going to triumph here.

"I am smart and I realised in that moment, no matter what I said I was out. They were kicking me out with good words.

"I have the ambition to play. I could say that I am a footballer with a contract and I could have said I am staying, but I am a person who wants to be happy.

"I don’t want to stay at a club that I love but being sad. I knew their thoughts were that I don’t stay, without saying it.

"Then, I decided to leave. I said that I don’t want to stay and be sad.

"Used is not the word, but it hurt me in the way it happened.

"They could have acted in another way. There were better ways to fix things.

"When I arrived I was sure that Barcelona did not want to sell me, but seeing what happened I am clear that when they signed me they already had the idea of ​​selling me in mind."

