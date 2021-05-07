Tottenham transfer news: Gareth Bale’s future uncertain as agent admits no talks have taken place

Tottenham have yet to discuss Gareth Bale’s future with the on-loan forward, according to the player’s agent.

The Wales international returned to Spurs from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal last summer.

He struggled for game time during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge, starting just six Premier League games under the Portuguese.

Bale has become a more prominent first-team figure since Ryan Mason took the reins on a temporary basis.

The Welshman scored a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham thrashed Sheffield United 4-0 last time out.

Spurs have the option to extend the loan arrangement by another 12 months, provided Bale agrees.

But Jonathan Barnett, the player’s agent, says no discussions have been held as the end of the season approaches.

"Nothing has been discussed at the moment. He had a tough ride [under Mourinho] and I don't think that should have been necessary," Barnett told Sky Sports.

"He came as one of the best players in the world. Sure, he had a few injuries and a few fitness problems but once they were over, all he needed was to be played in the right position and to be played constantly to get back into the rhythm.

"He has been given that opportunity [under Mason] and you can see how he plays. I think with Gareth, like a lot of players, he has to enjoy his life and then you do well."

Bale was recently linked with a move to Everton , and there is a chance that he could leave Madrid permanently this summer.

But Barnett believes it would take a lot of money for a club to sign his client on a full-time basis.

"They would have to have a lot of money and they would have to be one that he has an interest in playing for,” he added. “That rules out a lot of clubs."

