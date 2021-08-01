Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane to tell club he wants Manchester City move

Harry Kane will tell Tottenham that he wants to leave the club and join Manchester City, according to reports.

The England international is due back in Spurs training on Monday following his post-Euro 2020 break.

Kane decided at the end of last season that he wants to leave Tottenham in order to win silverware.

The striker has yet to lift a trophy during his senior career, and was part of the Spurs side that lost to Manchester City in the League Cup final in April.

Kane finished as the Premier League's top scorer and leading assist provider last season, yet Tottenham only managed a seventh-place finish.

Manchester City, last term's title winners, are keen to sign the 28-year-old before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Kane put all talk about his future on hold during the European Championship, but City are now poised to ramp up their interest in the striker.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Kane will hold crunch talks with Tottenham in the coming days in which he will inform the club that he wants to join City.

The England captain plans to reinforce his desire to win trophies when he sits down with Daniel Levy, the long-serving Tottenham chairman.

It is still unclear whether that will get him the move he wants, though.

Levy is a tough negotiator and will point out that Kane still has three years left to run on his contract with Spurs.

City are set to pay £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, and Levy will argue that Kane's track record in the Premier League means he is worth significantly more than his international team-mate.

Indeed, it will perhaps take an offer closer to £150m for Levy to consider doing business.

Manchester City are not short of cash, but would they be willing to cough up such a sizable sum?

