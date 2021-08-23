Tottenham transfer news: Manchester City plot final push for Harry Kane this week

Manchester City are preparing to make a final push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this week, according to reports.

The England captain has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium since the end of last season.

Kane is desperate to join Pep Guardiola's side as he believes he has a better chance of winning silverware at City than at Spurs.

The 28-year-old also wants to play in the Champions League, which he has not done so since 2019/20.

Kane is under contract until 2024 and that has proved to be a major stumbling block in his desire to move on.

Daniel Levy is under no financial pressure to sell Tottenham's talisman, on whom he has placed a £160m price tag.

Reports last week suggested City would be willing to go as high as £150m for the England captain.

That figure would probably be enough to get Spurs talking, although time is running out with the transfer window set to close at 11pm BST on August 31.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Manchester City are plotting a final move for Kane this week.

The Premier League champions will table another offer this week and hope that it is enough to prise Kane away from Tottenham.

The striker made his first appearance of the season on Sunday, coming on as a second-half substitute in Spurs' 1-0 win at Wolves.

Kane was given a good reception by the visiting fans upon entering the fray at Molineux, and was also applauded after the final whistle.

"Harry helped the team. We are talking about one of the best players in the world and we are very lucky to have him,” Nuno Espirito Santo said after the game.

“It’s too soon to know if he will be involved on Thursday [against Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League]. Now I cannot answer that.

“He is getting back to his fitness and he still has to improve. You could see the way he helped the team in terms of possession and the fine lines. We need everybody.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on the standard price!

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

2021/22 80 players across Europe you need to watch this season