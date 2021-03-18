Tottenham transfer news: PSG eye £10m Serge Aurier signing as Mauricio Pochettino contacts defender

Tottenham’s Serge Aurier could return to PSG in a £10 million deal this summer after Mauricio Pochettino reportedly told the defender that he wants a reunion in Paris.

Aurier joined Spurs from the French champions in the summer of 2017 and worked under Poch in north London until the manager's sacking in November 2019.

According to FootMercato, the Argentinian boss wants to strengthen the right side of his defence for next season and told Aurier that he would like to sign him.

The outlet points out that the Ivory Coast international gave an interview last year to Canal + Afrique where he admitted: “If I can finish my career in Paris, it would be a pleasure”.

Aurier is still close with the French club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and has maintained ties to Paris.

PSG’s hopes of securing a deal are helped by the fact that the right-back enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Spurs have set an asking price of €12m (around £10.3m) for the 28-year-old.

Aurier has scored two goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season for Jose Mourinho’s side, alternating with Matt Doherty in the right-back spot.

