Tottenham transfer news: Spurs close in on deal for Barcelona's Emerson Royal

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Emerson Royal from Barcelona, according to reports.

Spurs will unveil the right-back as their final acquisition of the summer before Tuesday's deadline of 11pm BST.

According to Sky Sports, the north London side will pay £25.7m for Emerson, who only made his Barcelona debut this month.

The Brazilian moved to the Camp Nou in 2019 but spent the next two years at Real Betis.

Barcelona exercised the option to bring Emerson back to the club earlier this summer, and he has featured in all three of their La Liga matches to date.

But an offer of more than £25m proved too good to turn down for a club whose financial woes have been well documented.

Emerson has already undergone a medical and it is only a matter of time before his switch to Spurs is announced.

Arsenal were also said to be interested in the 22-year-old, but his preference was to join Tottenham.

Emerson is Nuno Espirito Santo's fifth signing since taking charge of the club, after Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Pape Matar Sarr.

Japhet Tanganga has impressed at right-back in the early weeks of the campaign, but Emerson provides further competition in that position.

Matt Doherty remains at Spurs but is better suited to a wing-back role, while the club are willing to listen to offers for Serge Aurier.

Tanguy Ndombele is also surplus to requirements just two years after he joined Tottenham for a club-record fee.

Nuno has made a fine start to life in north London, winning each of his first three Premier League games 1-0.

Tottenham sit top of the table heading into the international break, but no one will be getting carried away just yet.

Still, this has been a successful transfer window for Spurs, who have brought in five new players and kept hold of their talisman Harry Kane.

