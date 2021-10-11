Tottenham transfer news: Spurs consider Juventus' Alvaro Morata as heir to Harry Kane

Tottenham have identified Juventus striker Alvaro Morata as a possible successor to Harry Kane, say reports.

The England captain’s future was the subject of intense speculation over the summer, but he eventually stayed put in north London.

However, Fichajes writes that Kane will soon ask to leave the club because he doesn’t trust the project being built by manager Nuno Espirito Santo and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Spurs are therefore busy looking at options to fill the enormous void that would be left by Kane, and former Juventus director Paratici has his eye on Morata.

The Spain striker could be available at the end of the season if Juve sign one of their top attacking targets, Fiorentina youngster Dusan Vlahovic or Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

It would certainly be an interesting choice. Morata’s spell at Chelsea wasn’t exactly prolific, with the Spaniard returning 24 goals in 72 games before departing to Atletico Madrid in January 2019.

His recent form has been solid, if not spectacular, with three goals in seven appearances in all competitions for the Italians this season, after finding the net 20 times in 44 games last season.

Those are strong numbers, but Morata’s habit of missing big chances has been lamented by fans of his clubs and country for years.

While he may well prove to be a good signing, he would need big shoulders to bear the weight of pressure and responsibility of being named as Kane’s successor.

That said, there’s no guarantee that Spurs will be losing their skipper at all, as Paratici tried to point out on Sunday.

He said: “Harry Kane loves Tottenham. We’ve decided to keep Harry last summer to start the re-building, and we’re happy with our choice. There’s no need of any new talk with Harry. He knows how to share the sense of belonging to Spurs”.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED The 50 best players of the 2000s

QUIZ! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

FEATURE Who will be the next Newcastle United manager?