Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could cancel Danny Rose’s contract amid West Brom links

Tottenham are considering cancelling Danny Rose’s contract this month, according to reports.

The left-back is out of favour in north London and had been expected to depart when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Rose was not given a squad number at the start of the season and was left out of Jose Mourinho’s squads for the Premier League and the Europa League.

The defender spent the second half of last term on loan at Newcastle but has not played first-team football at all in 2020/21.

It is a situation Rose is seemingly keen to rectify, and West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for the former England international in the last few weeks.

Sam Allardyce is keen to bolster his squad at The Hawthorns as the Baggies battle against an immediate return to the Championship.

And according to talkSPORT ’s transfer expert Alex Crook, Spurs could cancel Rose’s contract in order to help him secure a January transfer.

“I was told there was a big chance he could follow Jack Wilshere in the sense that Tottenham could cancel his contract in this window,” he said.

“We know he’s not part of Jose Mourinho’s plans. West Brom and Sam Allardyce would be very keen to take him to The Hawthorns – whether he would see that as the right club to revive his career, I don’t know.

“I can understand why Big Sam would want him, he’s desperate to bring in some Premier League experience.

“But like [Jack] Wilshere and like Mesut Ozil at Arsenal as well, the time has come for Danny Rose to put his football aspirations ahead of his pay cheque and just get some minutes under his belt.

“This career doesn’t last forever, and at the moment he’s just rotting at Tottenham.”

