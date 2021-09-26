Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye swoop for Swedish star Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, according to reports.

Fabio Paratici was installed as Spurs' director of football in the summer, having previously filled a similar role at Juventus.

And the Italian wants to return to his former club for Kulusevski when the transfer window reopens in January.

That is according to a story by the Daily Mirror, in which Paratici is said to be a huge admirer of the Sweden international.

Kulusevski made 47 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last term, but he has struggled for game time so far in 2021/22.

The former Parma man has started only one of his side's six Serie A matches since Max Allegri's return as manager.

Kulusevski is an ambitious 21-year-old who wants to be playing regular first-team football.

Should he still be on the periphery of the Juventus squad come January, Spurs may try their luck with an offer.

The north London side sent scouts to watch the Bianconeri's recent Champions League win at Malmo.

However, Kulusevski only entered the fray as a substitute with seven minutes left to play.

Tottenham plan to continue keeping tabs on the situation until the market is back open for business.

A January sale is unlikely, with Juventus unlikely to want to weaken their squad in the middle of the campaign.

That is particularly true given that they do appear open to letting Aaron Ramsey leave in the winter window.

A deal could even prove hard to do in the summer, however, with Kulusevski under contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2025.

Even if he does struggle to make an impression under Allegri this season, the manager's superiors at Juventus will not want to make any hasty decisions.

A big offer from Tottenham could twist their arm, and much could depend on where Nuno Espirito Santo's side finish in the Premier League.

