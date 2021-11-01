Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set for a signing frenzy with Antonio Conte in charge

Antonio Conte is set to be appointed at Tottenham Hotspur manager, triggering a transfer frenzy from Spurs to kickstart a revolution, according to reports.

Tottenham sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 10 Premier League games, with defeat at home to Manchester United the final straw for the Portuguese. Fans booed the side off the pitch in both halves and displeasure was clear - both towards star striker Harry Kane and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham made four major transfers in the summer, bringing in goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and centre-back Cristian Romero from Atalanta while securing LaLiga pair Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal.

This could just be the start of a full-scale revolution under new director Fabio Paratici, however, whose Serie A background could work nicely with the incoming Conte.

Conte's cash-strapped former club Inter Milan would consider bids for a lot of their players, with the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella options to add backbone to Tottenham's midfield.

Spurs were linked with Lautaro Martinez over the summer - while one shock move would be to bring in a re-energised Alexis Sanchez, who made his name across the other side of north London for Arsenal.

Milan Skriniar completes a list of Inter Milan stars that Tottenham could well pounce for. The Slovenian stopper has been linked with Spurs as far back as Jose Mourinho's first transfer window in charge - but a deal has evaded the club.

Elsewhere, Conte may well want to upgrade in goalkeeping options, with captain Hugo Lloris set to turn 35 this coming Boxing Day. Tottenham have not yet extended the World Cup winner's deal and may look to bring in another custodian to challenge their long-term no.1 for the starting spot.

Dean Henderson is currently sitting on Manchester United's bench and would welcome a move, even on loan, while Atalanta might have to brace themselves for another raid from Spurs since Argentinian Juan Musso is an affordable option with his best years ahead of him. Tottenham may even keep tabs on Leeds United's top-flight status this season and look to land Illan Meslier come summer 2022.

Conte is expected to sign a three-year deal with the north Londoners.