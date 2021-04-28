Tottenham transfer news: Spurs weighing up summer swoop for Celtic’s Ismaila Soro

Tottenham are weighing up a summer swoop for Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro, according to reports.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho as their manager last week and have placed Ryan Mason in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Chairman Daniel Levy is now on the lookout for a permanent successor to Mourinho, who spent 18 months in charge.

Despite the absence of a full-time manager, Tottenham are also working on their recruitment plans for the summer.

Much will depend on whether or not Mason is able to lead the team into European competition.

Seventh-placed Spurs are currently five points adrift of the top four and are outsiders to qualify for the Champions League.

A top-six finish would bring with it a place in the Europa League, while seventh would earn Tottenham a spot in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League, a third continental competition.

According to the Daily Mail , Soro is on Tottenham’s list of transfer targets ahead of the upcoming window.

Celtic signed the Ivorian midfielder in January 2020, paying £2.7m to acquire him from Israeli outfit Bnei Yehuda.

Soro barely featured under Neil Lennon, but he has become a more prominent figure under interim boss John Kennedy.

The defensive midfielder has racked up 22 appearances for the club in all competitions, and Spurs have been impressed with what they have seen.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has enjoyed a good season since moving to north London from Southampton last summer.

However, there is a belief that Spurs still need to bolster their options in the engine room for the 2021/22 campaign.

There could be obstacles around securing a work permit for Soro, who has yet to represent his country.

That could force Tottenham to turn their attention elsewhere, but the 22-year-old is one of the players they are looking at.

