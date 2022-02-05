Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Tottenham vs Brighton live stream, Saturday February 5, 8pm GMT, ITV

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Saturday, February 5, and UK viewers can watch live on ITV. See below for international broadcast options.

Use a VPN to watch FA Cup live streams from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

The BBC and ITV have all the rights to the FA Cup in the UK this season.

US TV rights

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup, with streaming on ESPN+ starting at $6.99 a month. You can also get the ESPN channels with a fuboTV subscription.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Sportsnet is the broadcaster for the FA Cup in Canada, with an snnow subscription coming in at $14.99 a month.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Paramount+ is the broadcaster for the FA Cup in Australia, with subscriptions starting at $8.99 a month – though you can grab a free trial to start off.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

