Tottenham vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham vs Wolves live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday May 16, 2.05pm BST

Tottenham will be looking to boost their chances of a top-six finish when they welcome Wolves to north London on Sunday.

A 3-1 defeat by Leeds last time out in effect ended Spurs’ hopes of a place in the top four. Eight points now separate Ryan Mason’s side from Chelsea, which means Tottenham are facing up to a second successive season without Champions League football. That is a huge blow for a club that reached the final of said competition just two years ago, and Daniel Levy will know how crucial it is that he gets his next managerial appointment right.

Tottenham are still on the lookout for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho, who was relieved of his duties by Levy last month. The Portuguese has since agreed a deal to take charge of Roma, but Spurs have already missed out on Brendan Rodgers, Julian Nagelsmann and Erik ten Hag. For now, the 29-year-old Mason will continue to lead the team in their final three games of the campaign.

After back-to-back seventh-place finishes, Wolves have suffered a downturn this term. Injuries have not helped, particularly with star striker Raul Jimenez having missed the majority of the campaign, but there is also a sense that Nuno Espirito Santo needs to evolve his team’s style of play ahead of next season.

Wolves occupy 12th place in the standings ahead of their trip to the capital. A top-half finish will almost certainly be out of reach, but Nuno will still want to see his side finish as high up the table as possible in order to recapture some of the feel-good factor going into the summer.

Spurs will again have to make do without Ben Davies, but Mason has no other injury concerns to deal with.

Wolves are still missing Jimenez, as well as Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Fernando Marcal. Willy Boly and Owen Otasowie will be assessed by the club’s medical team this weekend.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Wolves:11/2 Bet Now! T&C Apply

Kick-off is at 2.05pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Tottenham vs Wolves live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.