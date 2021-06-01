Tottenham want to appoint Antonio Conte and Juventus’ former sporting director - report

Tottenham want to appoint Antonio Conte as their next manager despite rumours of a Mauricio Pochettino return, according to reports.

It was suggested last week that Pochettino could be in line for a sensational second spell at Spurs, who sacked him in November 2019.

The Argentine has only been in charge of PSG for six months but is reportedly open to a return to north London.

However, Sport Italia claims that Tottenham are actually working on a deal for Conte to become the permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

And chairman Daniel Levy also wants to appoint former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as director of football.

Levy is keen to shake up Spurs’ structure after a disappointing season which saw them finish seventh in the Premier League.

Conte is out of work after leaving Inter following their Serie A title success in 2020/21.

The former Chelsea boss did not agree with Inter’s plans for the summer, which include the probable sale of several first-team stars.

Conte is therefore on the market and Levy hopes to entice the Italian back to London, where he won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017.

Meanwhile, Serge Aurier looks set to depart Tottenham after four years at the club.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a return to PSG, while AC Milan have also shown an interest.

Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months,” he told L’Equipe .

“I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

“I’ve never hidden by desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it.

“But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone.

“But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice.”

