Tottenham win pre-season opener in South Korea but new duo miss out due to Covid
By PA Staff published
Tottenham started pre-season with a 6-3 win over Team K League but were without new signings Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma due to Covid-19.
The duo sat out the Coupang Play Series opener in Seoul where Spurs won a thrilling nine-goal friendly.
Back-up goalkeeper Forster and new midfielder Bissouma travelled with the squad to South Korea at the weekend but are now in isolation following positive coronavirus tests.
Full-time in Seoul! 👏— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 13, 2022
A Son Heung-min brace helped Tottenham to victory, with Harry Kane also on target twice in the second half.
Eric Dier opened the scoring and Kim Jin-hyuk put through his own net to give boss Antonio Conte plenty to smile about, but he revealed the reason behind the two absentees during a post-match press conference.
He said: “We had a problem with Covid, with Bissouma because the test was positive. Bissouma and Fraser.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.