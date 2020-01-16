Tottenham winger Jack Clarke joins QPR on loan

QPR have signed winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the campaign at his former club Leeds, but struggled for game time after joining Spurs in the summer.

Clarke could make his debut on Saturday against Leeds, where he came through the ranks last term.

He told QPR’s official website: “I am delighted and looking forward to getting started. Hopefully I can kick on and help the team.

“I like to create chances, take people on, I’m very direct with the ball and love running with it.”

R’s boss Mark Warburton added: “I’m really pleased to bring Jack in – he is a talented, young, hungry player with lots of energy and there’s no doubts about his quality.

“I am looking forward to working with him.”