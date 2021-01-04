Tottenham without Erik Lamela for Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford

Tottenham will be without Erik Lamela for their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Brentford.

The Argentinian’s absence is unexplained, but he was pictured breaking coronavirus rules with two team-mates over the festive period.

Matt Doherty is suspended following his red card against Leeds at the weekend and Joe Rodon is cup-tied, joining Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (calf) in missing out.

Brentford are without influential midfielder Christian Norgaard due to an ankle injury.

Their Championship fixture against Bristol City was postponed at the weekend due to coronavirus symptoms within the city squad, but the Bees have all tested negative.

Boss Thomas Frank has confirmed his squad will be the same as the one which faced Bournemouth on December 30.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Pinnock, Dalsgaard, Henry, Jansson, Janelt, Dasilva, Marcondes, Jensen, Canos, Fosu-Henry, Toney, Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Stevens, Daniels, Forss, Thompson, Gilbert, Bech Sorensen.