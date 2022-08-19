Tottenham without injured Cristian Romero for visit of Wolves
By PA Staff published
Cristian Romero will miss Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves.
The Argentina defender suffered an adductor muscle injury in his pelvic area during the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and faces a spell on the sidelines.
Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet is back following his own minor adductor issue, but Oliver Skipp (heel) is out as summer signing Richarlison pushes for his full debut.
Wolves could hand a debut to Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon for a club record fee.
Morgan Gibbs-White completed his transfer to Nottingham Forest on Friday and Nunes is expected to go straight into the squad.
Forward Raul Jimenez (knee and groin) and midfielder Joao Moutinho (heel) both continue their recovery.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Gil, Moura, Son, Kane, Richarlison
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ait Nouri, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Neves, Podence, Nunes, Dendoncker, Guedes, Hwang, Sarkic, Boly, Semedo, Gomes, Neto, Ronan, Cundle, Campbell, Traore
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.