Tranmere to delay Sunderland clash if they progress in the FA Cup

Tranmere will move back their League One fixture against Sunderland by 24 hours if they progress through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Their third-round replay at home to Premier League side Watford was postponed on Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game has been rearranged for Thursday, January 23, with the winner going on to face Wolves or Manchester United on Sunday, January 26.

Tranmere have confirmed that if the club progresses, their League One match against Sunderland – which was due to take place on January 28 – will take place the following day.

The Hornets, meanwhile, face four matches in nine days if they win the rearranged replay, with Nigel Pearson’s side due to play Tottenham on Saturday and Aston Villa on the Tuesday before heading to Merseyside.