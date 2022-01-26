Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'
By Mark White published
Transfer news is ramping up with days left of the window – and four Premier League clubs are in for Endrick, dubbed 'the new Ronaldo'
Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target.
Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
The starlet himself is said to be a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic, leading United fans to hope that he may want to either link up with his idol or replace him at Old Trafford. But that's no guarantee that he would sign for the Red Devils – and there are plenty of other sides involved in the bidding, according to transfer news.
Manchester City have brought stars over from Brazil in recent times – most recently Kayky but most notably Gabriel Jesus. The Premier League champions are said to be extremely keen on Endrick and could well use the same pathway that Jesus has had for the player. Chelsea, too, are interested but may wish to use Vitesse, their feeder club, to further his development.
Liverpool and Manchester United both have good recent histories of youth players getting a chance in the first team and both could pounce for the star. The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona will also be interested in the player, too – and both have a good history of bringing players over from South America.
Endrick won't be able to move to England until he is 18, however.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020
