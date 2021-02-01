Transfer news: Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool on red alert after Dayot Upamecano update

Dayot Upamecano’s agent has hinted that his client will choose between two Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich.

The RB Leipzig centre-back is a man in demand due to a clause in his contract that will make him available for £38m this summer.

The Frenchman has been linked with numerous clubs around Europe, including English giants Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

But according to the Daily Mail , only two of those sides are in the race to sign Upamecano.

Volker Struth, Upamecano’s agent, is said to have revealed that his client has a choice between Bayern and two unnamed Premier League clubs.

Struth was spotted at Bayern’s offices last week, and the Bundesliga champions are favourites to win the race for his signature.

A move to the Premier League cannot be ruled out, though, with the report stating that Upamecano is set to make his decision “soon”.

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment at Chelsea is not thought to affect the club’s pursuit of the central defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his backline at the end of the campaign, with Sergio Ramos among the other names linked with a switch to Old Trafford .

And while Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of Preston defender Ben Davies on Monday, they remain interested in Upamecano.

Leipzig are resigned to losing the 22-year-old in the summer, but they were not prepared to sell him in January despite the chance to receive a larger fee.

Bayern are in pole position to complete a deal, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge bullish about their chances.

“Of course we will take it up, not only with respect to this personnel matter, but also essentially at any positions we want and have to do something,” he said.

“The player will be in Leipzig at least until the end of the season.”

And sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic echoed those thoughts in a recent interview with Sky Germany .

“Of course we are thinking about him,” he said on Friday. “We had a good meeting with his agents yesterday. Let’s see what happens.”

