Transfer news: Premier League clubs receive major boost in Erling Haaland pursuit

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is the most in-demand player in the world, with several clubs hoping to sign him this summer.

It was initially thought that Haaland would remain at BVB until 2022, when he will be available for around £66m due to a release clause in his contract.

However, Dortmund’s finances have taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the club could also miss out on Champions League qualification this season.

Edin Terzic’s side are seven points adrift of the top four in the Bundesliga with only six games remaining.

United, City and Chelsea are all hoping to sign the 20-year-old at the end of the season, but they face competition from overseas.

PSG have been linked with the Leeds-born frontman, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have long been seen as possible destinations.

However, Goal reports that the La Liga duo could struggle to meet Haaland’s wage demands.

The Norwegian is holding out for a deal worth £30m a year, and neither Madrid nor Barcelona is in a position to pay such a sum.

The clubs are admirers of Haaland and would love to add him to their squads, but Madrid and Barcelona’s finances have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Madrid are also keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract at PSG in 2022, and Barcelona are keen to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, and agent Mino Raiola visited the two clubs recently, holding meetings with Madrid general director Jose Angel Sanchez and Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

But both sides could be forced to withdraw from the race unless Haaland lowers his demands.

That would represent a positive development for Chelsea, United and City, although it is not yet clear whether the Premier League trio would be able to pay the salary Haaland desires.

