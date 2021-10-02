Transfer news: PSG want Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe

PSG want to sign Erling Haaland as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman leaves next summer, reports say.

Mbappe remains a key target for Real Madrid after their failure to prise him away from the Parc des Princes in August.

PSG turned down a staggering offer of £171.7m from the Spanish giants on transfer deadline day.

The Ligue 1 leaders are still hopeful of persuading the World Cup winner to sign a new deal at the club.

His current contract expires next summer and Mbappe will be free to hold talks with non-French sides as early as January.

The 22-year-old could even sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid at the beginning of 2022.

PSG have not given up in their bid to retain the forward, but they have a plan in place should Mbappe seek pastures new.

According to Marca, PSG will make a move for Erling Haaland if the France international moves on.

The Norwegian striker is expected to depart Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, when a release clause in his contract will become active and make him available for around £68m.

Madrid are also in the market for Haaland and there is interest from multiple Premier League teams too.

The Spanish publication states that PSG enquired about Haaland a few months ago, only to be told he was not for sale at any price.

Perhaps the Parisians would have been more willing to sell Mbappe had they landed the 21-year-old.

PSG did business with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola when they signed Gigio Donnarumma in July.

The club has a good relationship with Raiola, and that could influence where Haaland ends up.

UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations could pose a problem, but PSG will be confident of finding a way to remain compliant with the rules.

Mauricio Pochettino's men return to Ligue 1 action against Rennes this weekend.

