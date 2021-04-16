Transfer news: Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United eye Joachim Andersen deal

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in keeping Fulham loanee Joachim Andersen in the Premier League, reports claim.

The Denmark international moved to Craven Cottage on a season-long loan from Lyon last summer.

He has been one of the standout performers in Scott Parker’s side, even though Fulham are currently in the bottom three.

A ball-playing centre-back, Andersen has attracted admiring glances from English clubs higher up the food chain.

The 24-year-old faces an uncertain future at Lyon after slipping down the pecking order at the Groupama Stadium last term.

The French side could yet make use of Andersen next season, but they are more likely to cash in on the defender in the summer.

Lyon reportedly value him at around £25m, which would make him affordable for all three of his Premier League suitors.

According to Danish outlet B.T. , Manchester United are the latest club to have registered an interest in Andersen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a centre-back, with Eric Bailly seemingly set to seek pastures new.

Doubts persist over Victor Lindelof’s suitability for the role of Harry Maguire’s partner, and United look set to bolster their defensive ranks in the coming months.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the Dane, who joined Lyon from Sampdoria in 2019.

Thomas Tuchel has overseen an improvement in Chelsea’s defensive record since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout in January.

However, the German is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of next term, and a new centre-back appears to be on his wish list.

Tottenham are also thought to be keen to improve their options in that area of the pitch, with Jose Mourinho yet to settle on a first-choice centre-back partnership.

Fulham had hoped to keep hold of Andersen for at least another season, but relegation to the Championship would make that impossible.

Parker’s men are six points adrift of safety going into Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

