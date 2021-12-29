Transfer report: Arsenal and Tottenham could go head-to-head for star of Euro 2020

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, according to reports.

The north London duo are among the five Premier League clubs tracking the Czech Republic international, Copa90 writes.

Manchester City, Everton and West Ham also have the 6ft 3in frontman on their radar.

Schick was one of Euro 2020's most impressive performers, scoring four goals as his country reached the quarter-finals.

His long-range strike against Scotland in the group stage was voted as the Goal of the Tournament, while only Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net more often.

Schick has carried his international form into the domestic campaign, scoring 16 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances.

His prolific record has brought admiring glances from several clubs in England, with Arsenal and Tottenham both monitoring him closely.

Leverkusen do not want to sell Schick and feel reasonably secure given his contract runs until 2025.

But every player has his price and a big-money offer from a Premier League club could force their hand.

Leverkusen are unlikely to cash in on Schick, who sits behind only Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga's top scorers chart, in the January transfer window.

They could be more open to offers at the end of the campaign, though.

If they do sell the Czech striker, they are likely to make a profit on a player they acquired for £23.9m in 2020.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker next summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang facing an uncertain future.

Alex Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could also depart the Emirates Stadium as free agents in July 2022.

Tottenham will be expected to keep hold of Harry Kane, but Schick could prove to be a good foil for the England captain.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are likely to enter the market for a centre-forward ahead of next season having missed out on Kane last summer.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

LIST FourFourTwo's top 100 football grounds in Britain

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar