Transfer report: Erling Haaland is set to move to one of the Manchester clubs

Erling Haaland is leaving Borussia Dortmund with Manchester City "at the front of the queue" to sign him.

According to Max Bielefeld of Sky, there's a 90% chance of the striker leaving the Bundesliga side in 2022. Real Madrid have pulled out of the running to sign the player, leaving Manchester City as the most likely destination, according to the journalist.

Paris Saint-Germain is also in the running to sign the Norwegian forward, especially given the imminent departure of Kylian Mbappe. Chelsea, too, have registered interest - although signing Romelu Lukaku last summer may have ended that link.

It seems as though Haaland could be bound for Manchester either way, however.

The prolific goalscorer is wanted by Manchester United as well as City and with Ralf Rangnick in charge, there's a chance that Haaland could move to Old Trafford. Rangnick is reportedly close with Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, who played for Manchester City during his career.

United would probably have to sell one or more of their forwards in order to accommodate Haaland, however. The same wouldn't be necessary on the blue side of the city.

Manchester City have one recognised no.9 in their squad in the form of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has featured on the right for Pep Guardiola this season, however, with the Catalan boss favouring false nines up top for his side.

At Old Trafford, meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are all competing for the starting striker berth. Though many of these options can play wide, all of them would likely either have to find another role or be relegated to the bench in the event of Haaland joining the club.

Haaland's reported release clause expires in the summer of 2022.