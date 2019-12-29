James Milner picks out the Trent Alexander-Arnold attribute that most impresses him

James Milner says there is little chance of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming big-headed.

Alexander-Arnold has received plenty of plaudits in recent days following his man-of-the-match performance against Leicester.

The right-back scored one goal, provided two assists and also delivered the corner from which Liverpool won a penalty in the 4-0 win on Boxing Day.

But Milner, who converted that spot-kick at the King Power Stadium, does not expect the 21-year-old to get carried away.

"There's a long way to go and we don’t want him to become a big head, but he won't because there are plenty of people around him in this dressing room that, if he does, will pop it straight away," the midfielder said.

"For me, one of the most impressive things about him is his mentality. You can admire him ability wise, but his mentality is great.

"He's got a great attitude. That's so important. He will keep improving and, if he keeps doing what he's doing, given how young he is, he'll have people talking about him for a long, long time.

"He can be very good. He's pretty good now, isn't he? You see the amount of games he's played and occasions he's played in - Champions League finals, big games, pushing-for-the-league-title games.

"There's a lot more to come from him. He's going to make mistakes and will have to bounce back from them. You get disappointments.

"The manager has taken him out of the team at times, but he always shows the right attitude. He knows it's for his benefit or the benefit of the team. His mentality is absolutely spot on, and his ability is incredible.

"There's a lot more to come from him, and he will keep on improving and be a massive player for Liverpool for many years to come."

Liverpool will restore their 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester if they beat Wolves on Sunday.

