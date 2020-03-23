Trent Alexander-Arnold hails “unbelievable” Jurgen Klopp and explains what makes the Liverpool manager so special

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Jurgen Klopp is the “same person” on the training ground as he is on television.

The German has earned plenty of plaudits after guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory last season and opening up a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table this term.

And Alexander-Arnold, who has excelled under Klopp, says his manager treats every Liverpool player in the same way.

“Unbelievable,” he told GQ when asked to describe the former Borussia Dortmund boss in one word. “Just everything about him in every way. His man management... as a person, as a manager. Just unbelievable.

“He’s the same person [as he appears on TV], because I feel as though in those interviews, when you see him on the camera, you can see that he’s a loving person.

“You can see that he’s someone who cares about the people around him. He cares about his family, he cares about his players, he cares about his staff.

“He treats everyone as equals. He treats the captain the same as he would a young player. People probably have a conception of him as maybe being very emotional, heart on the sleeve. Which he is to an extent, but he knows how to control it in ways that are beneficial to everyone around him. He knows what needs to be said and what tone it needs to be said in, at the right time.

“More times than not, you know what you need to do. But if it needs to be explained to you, then the manager will explain to you.

“He won’t sit you down with clips. I think at this level the players and the athletes should be doing that by themselves. If the manager has told you to do something and you don’t really understand it, then you should go to the analysts and get the clips and understand what he meant.

“He keeps our mentality 100%. He makes sure that the message is instilled in us every single day to make sure that we’re our best.”

