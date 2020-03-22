Trevoh Chalobah explains why he is confident of his first-team chances at Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah says he is heartened to see a pathway open up between the Chelsea academy and the first team.

Frank Lampard has promoted a number of youth-team graduates to the senior squad at Stamford Bridge this season, including Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

And Chalobah, who is currently on loan at Huddersfield, hopes to take advantage of the Blues' new approach.

“I’ve been really happy for them,” the midfielder told the club’s official website of the aforementioned academy graduates' progression.

“I keep in contact with them almost every day as well – Reece, Mason, Fikayo, Tammy, all of them. I’m just happy for them because it shows the hard work they’ve put in and going out on loan for a few years has paid off.

“They’ve done so well and it just shows that it doesn’t matter about your age because if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough.

“That’s what Frank has brought, giving the young players confidence for them to go out there and show people that they are capable of doing what they can do now, and you can see that in their performances.

“All it needed was patience. There’s a lot of good players that have come through that maybe didn’t get those opportunities but these boys now have taken their chance and worked hard.

“It all comes from growing up in the academy really - they’ve produced a lot of good players, the coaches and facilities have helped us, going on loan has helped us and now it makes me happy to see them so involved.

“If I do well myself, then hopefully next season I can join those boys I’ve grown up with as well.

“Playing in midfield last season was a new position for me but now I’ve settled well in that position.

“Of course, I’m still learning as well and I still need to develop more and get better. I’ve been playing in the No.8 role as well as the No.6 so it’s been good to learn both positions.”

