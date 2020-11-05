Trevor Carson in contention for January return after successful knee surgery

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson hopes to have Trevor Carson back sooner than expected after declaring the goalkeeper’s knee operation a success.

The Northern Ireland stopper was expected to be out for at least three months after suffering a meniscus tear during last month’s Premiership win over Ross County.

That would have left the 32-year-old staring at a February return but Fir Park boss Robinson is now hoping to welcome him back just after the festive period.

He said: “Trevor’s operation has gone really, really well. We’re hoping to have him back available around January time.

“We’re hoping his lay off will be shorter than first expected. Initially you always fear the worst when someone like Trevor has to come off. He’s not one who normally comes off with small issues.

“But the op has gone well and we’re quietly hopeful that we will see Trevor back after Christmas.”

Carson has made 76 appearances for Motherwell since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

The former Bury, Cheltenham and Hartlepool number one missed a large chunk of the following season when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

But Robinson has full faith that his first-choice shot-stopper will overcome the mental barriers presented by his latest lay-off.

He said: “For Trevor personally, the fact it’s a shorter lay-off will be a boost given what he’s been through.

“Mentally, people don’t realise how tough it is when you’re stuck on your own in a treatment room for six or seven months.

“It’s soul destroying, it’s difficult.

“We don’t have the best facilities here so to be up in our freezing cold gym for six months is difficult but Trevor has shown great mental strength and character to come back from what he’s been through and he’ll do exactly the same again, I’ve no doubt about that whatsoever.”