Tyrese Fornah fires Reading to hard-earned victory over Middlesbrough

Reading secured their third successive Championship victory at home this season with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

In a mostly even first period, Reading went in front just before the half-hour through a fine 20-yard drive from loanee Tyrese Fornah.

Although Boro dominated much of the second half, they proved toothless in attack and the hosts held on reasonably comfortably.

Reading’s turnaround in form, sparked by a 3-0 win over Championship leaders Blackburn on Wednesday, had followed a 4-0 defeat at Rotherham.

First-choice goalkeeper Joe Lumley was unavailable, the Middlesbrough loanee ineligible to face his parent club, so summer signing Dean Bouzanis came in for his league debut.

Boro had failed to win in their opening four league outings and also went out of the Carabao Cup first round – 1-0 at home to League One Barnsley.

However, three of those league games had finished in draws, including 2-2 at Stoke on Wednesday, and it was the visitors who threatened first, in the opening minute, with Bouzanis quickly into the action.

Marcus Forss found space in the home area but his effort was weak and Bouzanis saved with ease.

Reading replied with a spell of good pressure, culminating in an excellent chance for winger Junior Hoilett.

The Canada international cleverly cut in from the left flank before unleashing a powerful shot that Boro keeper Zack Steffen did well to parry away to safety.

It was a warning for Middlesbrough but they failed to heed it, with Reading going ahead in the 28th minute.

Andy Yiadom’s cross was only half-cleared and Fornah, on loan from Nottingham Forest, thundered in the first competitive goal of his career with a superbly executed finish on the half-volley.

This time, Steffen barely moved.

Reading began strongly after the interval, with Yiadom again proving troublesome along the right flank.

His clever run to the byline – and then pass – set up Shane Long but the veteran striker totally miscued his attempted shot.

Boro still offered little going forward, though half-time substitute Matt Crooks did give them more of a physical presence up front.

However, too often the promising Middlesbrough moves broke down on the edge of the home area.

Reading broke quickly – and often – and Jeff Hendrick saw an ambitious long-range effort deflected behind for a corner, which came to nothing.

Boro did finally fashion a decent chance, with about 20 minutes left, but Duncan Watmore blazed over Bouzanis’ crossbar after being released by Paddy McNair.

And as Reading retreated to protect their lead, Middlesbrough launched a late rally that could have produced an equaliser.

Bouzanis saved well from a firm header by defender Darragh Lenihan and then Alex Mowatt fired wastefully over.