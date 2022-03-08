Unhappy Sheffield United return for Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough thumped

Chris Wilder suffered a miserable return to Bramall Lane as Sheffield United swept aside Middlesbrough 4-1 to maintain their promotion challenge.

Wilder received a great reception from the United supporters having led the club from League One to the Premier League during his time in charge.

Goals from Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson and Morgan Gibbs-White secured victory for the Blades, with substitute Folarin Balogun replying for Boro.

Gibbs-White put an early curling effort over for the hosts and Berge lost his footing when he was inside the area.

Boro had a strong appeal for a penalty when Isaiah Jones went down under a challenge from Robinson but referee Tim Robinson was unmoved.

Berge then had the simple task of tapping into an empty net after Sharp’s cross came off Marc Bola and fell into his path in the 23rd minute.

It was 2-0 just two minutes later when Oliver Norwood won possession and found Gibbs-White, who passed to Sharp and the striker produced a clinical finish.

Boro had a great chance to pull a goal back but Andraz Sporar somehow blazed over the bar from six yards following Jones’ pull-back.

Great link-up between Gibbs-White and Sharp saw the former through on goal but his effort was saved by Joe Lumley.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom was forced to make a change just before the break when John Fleck went off injured and was replaced by Conor Hourihane.

John Egan had a chance early in the second half, heading over after meeting a corner from Hourihane.

But Robinson added a third goal just before the hour mark with a shot on the turn after Norwood’s corner was headed back by Egan.

Balogun reduced the arrears three minutes later after capitalising on an error from Wes Foderingham, the keeper slipping after receiving a back-pass.

Foderingham then made a comfortable save from Balogun while at the other end, Rhys Norrington-Davies headed over from a Gibbs-White cross.

The visitors had another opportunity to score when Aaron Connolly curled an effort just wide.

Gibbs-White made it 4-1 in the 79th minute with a fine back-heeled finish after meeting a first-time ball into the area from Ben Osborn.

The goal sealed an impressive win for the Blades, who have not lost at home since October.