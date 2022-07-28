Vitinho swaps Cercle Brugge for Championship challenge with Burnley
By PA Staff published
Burnley have signed Brazilian right-back Vitinho from Cercle Brugge on a four-year deal.
The Clarets have paid an undisclosed fee to bring the 23-year-old to Turf Moor.
Vitinho has made over 70 appearances in the Belgian First Division and is happy to be taking the next step in his career.
He told the Sky Bet Championship club’s official website: “It’s a very exciting place to be.
“The players, the manager, the coaches, the training centre, it’s great for me and will only help me get better as a player.”
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany added: “He’s a quick and strong full-back, who will get forward and can defend well.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.