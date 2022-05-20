Vivianne Miedema signs new contract with Arsenal

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has signed a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in 2017, helping them win the Women’s Super League in 2019 and the Continental Cup in 2018.

Miedema is the all-time top goalscorer in WSL and was second in the scoring charts this season with 14 goals, helping Arsenal finish as runners-up in the league table.

🤫 “I’m ready… are you?” pic.twitter.com/JyxuhyzZWQ— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 20, 2022 See more

The Dutch forward has also had success on the international stage, winning a home Euros in 2017 and finishing second in the 2019 World Cup.

She told the Arsenal website: “I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around.

“I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like, for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal.”