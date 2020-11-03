Wales manager Ryan Giggs ‘questioned on suspicion of assaulting girlfriend’

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been questioned on suspicion of assaulting a woman after police were called to his home.

Giggs, 46, was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville, The Sun newspaper reported.

Two police cars were parked outside his house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday evening following reports of a disturbance involving 36-year-old PR worker Ms Greville.

Wales cancelled Tuesday’s scheduled press conference with Ryan Giggs (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a statement provided to The Sun, Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Police added the arrested man was later released on bail pending further inquiries, said the newspaper.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following what it termed an “alleged incident” involving Giggs.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the USA and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

An FAW spokesman told the PA news agency: “The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs.

Ryan Giggs (right) had a glittering playing career with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.