Walsall announce takeover by American sports investment firm Trivela
By PA Staff published
American sports investment firm Trivela have bought the controlling stake of Walsall.
The group, based in Birmingham, Alabama, have bought 51 per cent of chairman Leigh Pomlett’s shares.
The parties have been in discussion for a year and will also buy a further 25 per cent of the Saddlers within two years.
It will also allow the club to trigger their purchase option on the stadium.
Founder Benjamin Boycott will join the Saddlers’ board as co-chairman with Pomlett, who has agreed to stay on for four years as part of the transition process.
“We are honoured to become a part of the community of Walsall and to play a part in the rich history of this club,” said Boycott.
“As investors, we are extremely drawn to the passion that this town has for the team and extremely impressed with the work that management has done to build a sustainable football club.”
Walsall finished 16th in Sky Bet League Two last season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.