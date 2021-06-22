Watch Euro 2020: Scotland equalise against Croatia with a crisp Callum McGregor strike
Scotland have equalised against Croatia in the final round of Euro 2020 Group D fixtures at Hampden Park.
Callum McGregor's fine hit from the edge of the area, after Che Adams made a nuisance of himself in the Croatia box, tied proceedings. It was the Celtic midfielder's first international goal.
The winner will progress to the last 16. A draw sees both teams exit the competition.
SCOTLAND ARE 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟 🏴🙌Callum McGregor has his first international goal and what a time to get it! 🎯#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/G0jlHvKYEaJune 22, 2021
