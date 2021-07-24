Watford get captain Troy Deeney’s name wrong in team sheet gaffe

Watford have been left red-faced after getting long-serving captain Troy Deeney’s name wrong on the team sheet for their friendly against West Brom.

Deeney, who has been at Watford since 2010 and skipper since 2014, was named as Tom Deeney in an honest error for the pre-season game at Vicarage Road, which ended goalless.

The gaffe was possibly because team-mate Tom Cleverley was listed above him on the team sheet and fortunately Deeney’s name was spelt correctly on the back of his shirt.

Deeney was inadvertently named ‘Tom’ on Watford’s team sheet (Yui Mok/PA)

David Beckham fell victim to an error by the kit man in the 1997 Charity Shield when Manchester United beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The midfielder came off the bench wearing a shirt with ‘Beckam’ written on the back.