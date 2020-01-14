Watford sign winger Pussetto from Udinese

Argentinian winger Ignacio Pussetto has become Watford’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has joined the Hornets from Serie A side Udinese on a four-and-a-half year deal for a reported £7million fee.

Pussetto, who can also play as a striker or an attacking midfielder, spent 18 months in Italy, making 50 appearances and scoring five goals.

He has previously played for Huracan in Argentina before his move to Europe in 2018 and has mostly been used as a substitute during his time with Udinese.