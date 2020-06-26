Wayne Rooney to feature in documentary on the highs and lows of his career

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to be the subject of an upcoming feature-length documentary.

The 34-year-old, currently playing for Derby, will talk about his career from breaking through at boyhood club Everton to becoming the record goalscorer for both Manchester United and the Three Lions.

“Rooney” will be directed by Matt Smith, who earned acclaim for his documentary on one of Rooney’s former team-mates – Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad.

Wayne Rooney is currently playing for Derby. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

As well as access to archive footage and new interviews with Rooney, other people from across his career will also talk about their experiences of the five-time Premier League winner.

“I’m excited to be the subject of this documentary,” Rooney said in the statement announcing the feature-length documentary.

“This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am”