Wembley cleared to allow 60,000 fans to attend Euro 2020 semi-finals and final

Capacity for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley has been increased to 75 per cent, meaning more than 60,000 fans will now be able to attend.

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination – two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

While there has been no announcement on the outcome of talks between the Government, the Football Association and UEFA over a workaround solution for quarantine restrictions which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the final, this makes a deal even more likely.

“We are thrilled that more fans will now be able to walk through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of Euro 2020,” said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

60,000 fans#Euro2020 semi-finals and final at @WembleyStadium will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in the UK in over 15 months— DCMS (@DCMS) June 22, 2021 See more

“As we continue to make progress on our roadmap out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority.

“We have worked extremely closely with UEFA and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic.”

UEFA had stressed on Tuesday there were no plans to take the semi-finals or final away from Wembley, despite the stumbling block of quarantine-free travel, and president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the news of increased capacity.

“It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley,” he said.

“The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the UK Government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success in Wembley.”

A Government source said there had been “positive” talks to address the issues around coronavirus restrictions for visiting officials and VIPs and that “final details are being worked through” but ministers have indicated that some restrictions would remain in place.

The Puskas Arena had been mooted as a potential alternative to host Euro 2020 games originally scheduled for Wembley (Trenka Attila/PA)

Culture minister Baroness Barran told peers on Monday the Government would restrict any changes to the “smallest possible group deemed critical to staging the tournament successfully”.

She said VIPs or accredited guests would not be exempt from restrictions but instead only be able to leave isolation for official events, would be subject to testing and bubble arrangements with a very strict code of conduct in place.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, used by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for Champions League matches last season due to Covid regulations, was mooted as a potential alternative should the matches not be able to go ahead, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had also suggested Rome could step in.