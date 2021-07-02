West Brom bring in Alex Mowatt on free transfer

West Brom have completed the signing of midfielder Alex Mowatt on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old links up with new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael after his contract at Barnsley ended.

He follows Ismael to The Hawthorns after the Frenchman left the Tykes to become Sam Allardyce’s replacement at Albion last month.

Mowatt captained Barnsley last season and scored eight times as they finished fifth in the Sky Bet Championship, losing in the play-offs to Swansea.

“Last year Alex put his performances on the next level,” Ismael told the club’s official site.

“He is an outstanding midfield player with outstanding qualities and mentality. He scores goals outside the box and on set-pieces he is very dangerous.

“He is a hard worker with the right mentality and a lot of energy. The way Alex plays will suit the West Brom mentality.

“He is a leader as well. He is still a young guy but he has a lot of experience. He has hunger and he is the exact profile of player that suits West Bromwich Albion. Alex is the first signing and the first step.

“Signing Alex is important to help the team understand the principles of our play. It will give the guys more confidence and understanding of how we want to play. It will be easier for them to follow him.”

Mowatt is the latest arrival from Barnsley with Adam Murray also moving to The Hawthorns as assistant head coach.

The 39-year-old joins following a successful spell as Ismael’s number two. Sport science coach Jonny Northeast and video analyst, Jack Riley, have also joined from Oakwell.