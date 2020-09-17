West Brom complete deal to take Conor Gallagher on loan

West Brom have signed Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who spent time with Charlton and Swansea last season, has also signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

“There was a lot of interest from the Premier League, which is where I wanted to play this season, but this is where I want to be,” Gallagher told the Baggies’ official website.

“West Brom stood out to me because of the way they played last season. I played against them two or three times and I liked how they approached the game.”

Gallagher impressed during his loan spells in the Championship last season – his first taste of senior football.

He scored six goals and registered four assists for Charlton before leaving Lee Bowyer’s side in January for Swansea, where the youngster added another seven assists to his tally as he helped the Welsh club reach the play-offs.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic earlier said the deal was “basically done, but it is the paperwork”, and praised Gallagher’s qualities.

He said: “He will give us something that we don’t have, that dynamic in the midfield, and I am expecting a lot from him.

“I am delighted and I know the player well from the Championship where he made an impact first at Charlton and then at Swansea.

“He is ready to take that next step in his career. It is a new level for him and we are going to have him and he is going to have us and hopefully it will be an exciting and pleasant journey.”

Gallagher added: “I like to think I’m a box-to-box player but I’m also versatile. I like to think that I can play wherever in midfield and look to create chances and try to chip in with goals too.

“I hope I’ve got a lot to offer. The challenge doesn’t worry me.”

Gallagher is likely to go straight into the squad for the game against Everton on Saturday, but Branislav Ivanovic, who completed his move to The Hawthorns this week, will not be ready for the trip to Goodison Park as he builds up his fitness. However, Bilic added that the experienced defender will be available “very soon”.